Former CIA operative shares her tips on safety on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- It is National Safety Month and we need to pay attention to this June reminder to make sure our homes and identity are protected. Emily Brandwin, a former CIA operative and improv comedian shares her secrets. For more information, visit www.TipsonTV.com.
