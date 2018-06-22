× First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 90s and afternoon storms

Skies will be overcast overnight with scattered showers and storms. Watch out for heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s. We could wake up to some patchy fog, so exercise caution if you have an early morning start.

We are cranking up the heat for the weekend. Highs will soar into the low 90s under clouds and sunshine. We have a slight chance to see some afternoon showers and storms. Giving it a 30 percent chance. Hotter and a bit drier on Sunday. Still keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower or storm, but most areas will remain dry and hot. Highs in the low and mid 90s. Both Saturday and Sunday will feel like the triple digits. Make sure you drink plenty of water and take the proper precautions if you are to be outside.

Another chance for some showers and storms to start the work week. Highs in the mid 80s. We’ll cool things down a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will top out in the low 80s with low rain chances. We’re cranking the heat up again for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with the chance for some scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems are expected.

Meteorologist April Loveland

