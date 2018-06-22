× First Warning Forecast: More Rain And Storms

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are waking up to heavy downpours, lightning, some gusty winds this morning. These are moving towards the northeast and will continue through the morning but become a little less widespread. There is still the chance of a severe storm through today with heavy downpours and gusty winds still being the main threat. By late morning into the afternoon rain will become much more scattered but continue off and on throughout the day so we will not see continuous rain throughout the day. We will stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures are a little lower with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of humidity. Rain will linger overnight and finally clear out by tomorrow morning.

The heat and humidity is back for the weekend. We will wake up dry with a good bit of sunshine in the morning Saturday. Temperatures will soar into the low 90s, but will feel like the triple digits once we factor in the humidity. There is a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. There is another low chance of a few storms going severe.

We will be even hotter on Sunday. We’ll start the day under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will soar to the low and mid 90s, with triple digit heat index values once again. We do have another chance for some scattered showers but only a 30% chance so most of us will stay dry for Sunday.

Temperatures will start to trend closer to normal to start the work week. Highs in the mid and upper 80s on Monday. A scattered shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Tuesday is looking a little more on the comfortable side. Highs will top out in the low 80s under clear to partly cloudy skies. The low to mid 80s are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will stick to 10-20% for Tuesday into Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems are expected.

