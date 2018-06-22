Driver critically injured after truck strikes I-264 overpass in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A truck driver has been hospitalized after a crash on I-264 westbound at the City Hall Avenue off-ramp Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m.

Norfolk Police say the truck’s boom was in the up position when it struck the I-264 overpass.

The driver’s injuries are said to be life-threatening.

City Hall Avenue in both directions from St. Paul’s Boulevard to I-264 and Tidewater Drive is expected to be closed for several hours as officials work to clear the crash. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

