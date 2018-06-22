Crews respond to fire at Camden County fire station

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – The South Camden Fire Department experienced a fire of their own Thursday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., the Pasquotank-Camden 911 Center got a call about a fire at the station located at 114 Sawyers Creek Road.

Firefighters found a fire which was contained to the truck bay of the fire station, officials said.

Damage to the truck and building is being accessed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to South Camden Fire Departments Stations 11 & 12, the Elizabeth City Fire Department, South Mills Fire Department, Crawford Fire Department and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services responded to the fire.