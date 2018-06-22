Correctional officer assaulted at Bertie Correctional Institution

RALEIGH – An inmate assaulted a correctional officer at Bertie Correctional Institution Friday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

Around 3 p.m., inmate Angel Phillips (#1164752) hit the officer in the head and face with his fist. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an outside medical facility for evaluation.

Phillips also suffered minor injuries and was treated at the institution. No one else was injured.

NCDPS is continuing to investigate the attack in cooperation with local law enforcement.

No criminal charges have been filed as of yet.