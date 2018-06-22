Many local areas under a flash flood watch Friday

Coop from Eagle 97.3 talks country news and Garth’s new song on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Coop from  Eagle 97.3 covers Garth Brook's new song, Miranda Lambert and "Anderson East's" breakup, and some exciting upcoming country concerts right here in Hampton Roads!