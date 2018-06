Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The family from Kolache Factory in Virginia Beach visit us to play a fun game of Kolache Match and see what tasty prize one lucky viewer wins.

Meanwhile, The Kolache Factory is holding a “Create a New Kolache” contest until June 30 that could have you winning free breakfast for a year. To learn more about that visit Kolachefactory.com/contest

Presented by

Kolache Factory Virginia Beach

460 South Independence Boulevard

kolachefactorytogo.com