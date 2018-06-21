Vehicle hits business after crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday morning.

Fire officials said the crash was at Peach Street and Portsmouth Blvd., around 10 a.m.

One vehicle went up onto the sidewalk and hit the door of a business, knocking glass out of the door.

Fire officials said one person was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. No one was pinned in any vehicles during the crash but officials said one person was unable to open the door of the vehicle so the fire department was called.

The fire crew used a ‘door pop’, to get the door of vehicle open and the person out.

There is no information on possible charges at this time.