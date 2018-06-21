Virginia Beach woman opens therapy center for children with autism after losing her daughter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A unique therapy center for children with autism is now open thanks to a local woman warrior. Aimee Darby has beat infertility, cancer and the tragic death of her young autistic daughter. The Eliza Hope Therapy Center is what she now believes is her purpose on this Earth.

In a colorful sensory gym children are playing in a ball pit, going down a slide or going across monkey bars. In a large group room, children can bond and learn new skills.

“When I leave this Earth there is something here for people to remember her,” said Aimee.

Eliza Hope was Aimee and her husband Aaron’s miracle after beating infertility for nine years. Eliza Hope was born April 12, 2012, but five months later, Aimee was diagnosed with breast cancer. She beat it. Then Eliza was diagnosed with intractable epilepsy and autism.

After Eliza suddenly died in 2016, Aimee has been working to create a therapy center where children with autism can have all of their needs met under one roof. It’s a need Aimee said parents have been begging for.

“The other day a parent called me saying our daughter really needs to be in your center and we’re so grateful you have it. And to me that was everything. I’ve had parents cry saying they need this place. It’s inspiring because I know I’m not the only one who felt that,” said Aimee.