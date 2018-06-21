Town Center implements color-coded parking system

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Remembering where you parked your car in Town Center just got a lot easier – and more colorful.

As part of improvements to the Town Center area, the City of Virginia Beach implemented a new color coding and naming system to the area’s five parking garages.

The new colors for each garage location are:

Blue garage – The Cosmopolitan Apartments

Green garage – Armada Hoffler tower

Red garage – The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center

Orange garage – Clark Nexsen tower

Maroon garage – Dick’s Sporting Goods

The changes are in response to citizen feedback that because the garages look similar, it can be difficult to locate their vehicles.

The new color system is part of an ongoing project to help Town Center visitors more easily navigate the area, which in the coming months will include new sidewalks and building signage through the area.

“We want to make visits to Town Center as enjoyable and easy as possible,” said Rob Fries, parking manager for the City of Virginia Beach. “These improvements also will assist emergency and roadside assistance personnel in locating someone more quickly in the event they are called.”

