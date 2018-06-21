Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot today, severe storms possible tonight
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Hot again and tracking storms… Highs will return to near 90 today, about 5 degrees above normal. With the humidity it will feel more like the upper 90s this afternoon. Like yesterday, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with extra clouds in the morning, more sunshine by midday, and clouds building in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected again today. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon with our highest storm chances tonight.
Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Our biggest threat will be gusty winds and heavy downpours. Lows will return to the mid 70s overnight.
Expect more clouds and a slight cool down for the end of the work week. Highs will drop into the mid 80s on Friday, near normal for this time of year. It will still feel like the 90s with the humidity. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms.
Heat and humidity will increase for the weekend. Highs will climb into the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend with a few scattered showers/storms possible.
Today: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW/N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
June 21st
1969 F1 Tornado: Southampton Co
1970 F2 Tornado: Petersburg, F2 Tornado Chesterfield
1972 Historic Flooding from Tropical Storm Agnes: AKQ Virginia
Tropical Update
No new tropical systems are expected.
