Tips to throw the best party this summer

NORFOLK, Va. – Thursday is the first official day of summer and to celebrate we are talking with Jollity & Co., about the hottest summer party trends.

Don’t throw the same Independence Day celebration as last year.

Instead this year spice your Fourth of July celebration up by adding red, white and blue beach additions to your decor.

You can add a personal touch with lobster shaped drink trays, or personalized drink stirrers with an anchor design.

If you aren’t throwing an Independence Day party but have your sights set on a great backyard party Jollity & Co., has a few suggestions.

Camping, mermaids and an ice cream social are all fun twists on the usual summer celebrations.

Go the extra mile with matching metallic mermaid garland or matching camp table sets with forest designs.

Want to throw a great party but don’t have your own space? Jollity & Co., has a rental space that comes with tables and chairs for $60 an hour Monday through Thursday and $70 an hour Friday- Sunday with a three hour minimum and with the purchase of $130 worth of decor.

