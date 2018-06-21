Suffolk man arrested for giving police a false name

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man has been arrested after giving police a false name to avoid arrest.

On Tuesday night at approximately 11 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at Corinth Chapel Road and Gates Road. The driver, 36-year-old Michael Santiago, was found to be under the influence of alcohol, and when the officer asked for his name Santiago gave him a false one.

Santiago was arrested on charges including use of identity theft to avoid arrest or impede investigation, driving under the influence of alcohol and falsely identifying self to law enforcement.