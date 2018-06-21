Rebelution concert moved from Union Bank & Trust Pavilion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The June 30 Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings, Zion I and DJ Mackle concert scheduled at Union Bank & Trust Pavilion has been moved to Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

Doors will still open at 5:30 p.m. June 30. All tickets previously purchased for the Portsmouth show will be honored at the Virginia Beach location, and parking for the concert is free.

The change of venues is a result of ongoing work by the City of Portsmouth to address structural concerns with the pavilion’s roof.

General admission tickets are on sale at all Ticketmaster locations: by phone at 800-745-3000 or online here. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 the day of the show, and attendees with a valid military ID can receive a $3 discount.

People who want a refund for this show can return tickets at the location of purchase, up to the day of the concert.