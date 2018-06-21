Previously convicted felon sentenced to 10 years in prison for firearms crimes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth man who is a previously convicted felon was sentenced Thursday to 10 1/2 years in prison.

22-year-old Andre Peoples was charged with possession of a firearm and using, carrying or possessing a firearm in relation to and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents say about a month after receiving a federal probation sentence for conspiring to straw-purchase firearms, Peoples and his wife, co-defendant Tashayla Cameron, who was also a convicted felon, began dealing crack cocaine from their home.

The documents say Peoples conducted the transactions while armed and wearing his ankle monitor.

