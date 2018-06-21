Norfolk restaurant makes Travel + Leisure’s list of best places to get barbecue in the U.S.

NORFOLK, Va. – Our barbecue is no joke!
Sam’s Texas Sub Shop made the top 10 of Travel + Leisure’s list of 25 best places to get barbecue in the U.S.
Southerners know barbecue better than anyone else, and it’s nice to see a local joint be acknowledged as one of the best to do it. To compile the list, the magazine used the popular, crowd-sourced food review website Yelp, basing the rankings on the site’s algorithm that looks at both the number of reviews and the star rating given to each restaurant.
Several North and South Carolina spots also made the list thanks to that famous Carolina barbecue.
Check out the full list below:
- Prunedale Market – Salinas, California
- Delauders BBQ – Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- Little Miss BBQ – Phoenix, Arizona
- Sparks and Smoke BBQ Takeout – Reno, Nevada
- Haywood Smokehouse – Dillsboro, North Carolina
- Julia Belle’s Restaurant – Florence, South Carolina
- Calhoun’s Texas Barbeque – Murrieta, California
- Sam’s Texas Sub Shop – Norfolk, Virginia
- Country Boy’s BBQ – Cashmere, Washington
- Sunset Smokehouse – Haleiwa, Hawaii
- Fox Smokehouse Bbq – Boulder City, Nevada
- Lunch Box Deli & BBQ – Lewiston, Idaho
- Watson’s BBQ – Tucumcari, New Mexico
- Kat’s Barbecue – Santa Fe, Texas
- Spicy Mike’s Bar-B-Q Haven – Amarillo, Texas
- Coal Creek Smokehouse – Rocky Top, Tennessee
- Midwest Bbq & Creamery – Camp Dennison, Ohio
- His And Hers BBQ – Dardenne Prairie, Missouri
- Hate Mondays Tavern – Miami, Florida
- Scott’s Kitchen – Kansas City, Missouri
- JK’s House of Ribs – Manning, South Carolina
- Joe’s Kansas City BBQ – Kansas City, Kansas
- Haywood Smokehouse – Waynesville, North Carolina
- Meat Boss – Mobile, Alabama
- Jesse’s Barbecue & Local Market – Souderton, Pennsylvania
Sam’s Texas Sub Shop is located at 4311 Colley Avenue in Downtown Norfolk.