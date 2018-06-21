Norfolk restaurant makes Travel + Leisure’s list of best places to get barbecue in the U.S.

NORFOLK, Va. – Our barbecue is no joke!

Sam’s Texas Sub Shop made the top 10 of Travel + Leisure’s list of 25 best places to get barbecue in the U.S.

Southerners know barbecue better than anyone else, and it’s nice to see a local joint be acknowledged as one of the best to do it. To compile the list, the magazine used the popular, crowd-sourced food review website Yelp, basing the rankings on the site’s algorithm that looks at both the number of reviews and the star rating given to each restaurant.

Several North and South Carolina spots also made the list thanks to that famous Carolina barbecue.

Check out the full list below:

Prunedale Market – Salinas, California Delauders BBQ – Gatlinburg, Tennessee Little Miss BBQ – Phoenix, Arizona Sparks and Smoke BBQ Takeout – Reno, Nevada Haywood Smokehouse – Dillsboro, North Carolina Julia Belle’s Restaurant – Florence, South Carolina Calhoun’s Texas Barbeque – Murrieta, California Sam’s Texas Sub Shop – Norfolk, Virginia Country Boy’s BBQ – Cashmere, Washington Sunset Smokehouse – Haleiwa, Hawaii Fox Smokehouse Bbq – Boulder City, Nevada Lunch Box Deli & BBQ – Lewiston, Idaho Watson’s BBQ – Tucumcari, New Mexico Kat’s Barbecue – Santa Fe, Texas Spicy Mike’s Bar-B-Q Haven – Amarillo, Texas Coal Creek Smokehouse – Rocky Top, Tennessee Midwest Bbq & Creamery – Camp Dennison, Ohio His And Hers BBQ – Dardenne Prairie, Missouri Hate Mondays Tavern – Miami, Florida Scott’s Kitchen – Kansas City, Missouri JK’s House of Ribs – Manning, South Carolina Joe’s Kansas City BBQ – Kansas City, Kansas Haywood Smokehouse – Waynesville, North Carolina Meat Boss – Mobile, Alabama Jesse’s Barbecue & Local Market – Souderton, Pennsylvania

Sam’s Texas Sub Shop is located at 4311 Colley Avenue in Downtown Norfolk.