Norfolk restaurant makes Travel + Leisure’s list of best places to get barbecue in the U.S.

Posted 7:25 pm, June 21, 2018, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Our barbecue is no joke!

Sam’s Texas Sub Shop made the top 10 of Travel + Leisure’s list of 25 best places to get barbecue in the U.S.

Southerners know barbecue better than anyone else, and it’s nice to see a local joint be acknowledged as one of the best to do it. To compile the list, the magazine used the popular, crowd-sourced food review website Yelp, basing the rankings on the site’s algorithm that looks at both the number of reviews and the star rating given to each restaurant.

Several North and South Carolina spots also made the list thanks to that famous Carolina barbecue.

Check out the full list below:

  1. Prunedale Market – Salinas, California
  2. Delauders BBQ – Gatlinburg, Tennessee
  3. Little Miss BBQ – Phoenix, Arizona
  4. Sparks and Smoke BBQ Takeout – Reno, Nevada
  5. Haywood Smokehouse – Dillsboro, North Carolina
  6. Julia Belle’s Restaurant – Florence, South Carolina
  7. Calhoun’s Texas Barbeque – Murrieta, California
  8. Sam’s Texas Sub Shop – Norfolk, Virginia
  9. Country Boy’s BBQ – Cashmere, Washington
  10. Sunset Smokehouse – Haleiwa, Hawaii
  11. Fox Smokehouse Bbq – Boulder City, Nevada
  12. Lunch Box Deli & BBQ – Lewiston, Idaho
  13. Watson’s BBQ – Tucumcari, New Mexico
  14. Kat’s Barbecue – Santa Fe, Texas
  15. Spicy Mike’s Bar-B-Q Haven – Amarillo, Texas
  16. Coal Creek Smokehouse – Rocky Top, Tennessee
  17. Midwest Bbq & Creamery – Camp Dennison, Ohio
  18. His And Hers BBQ – Dardenne Prairie, Missouri
  19. Hate Mondays Tavern – Miami, Florida
  20. Scott’s Kitchen – Kansas City, Missouri
  21. JK’s House of Ribs – Manning, South Carolina
  22. Joe’s Kansas City BBQ – Kansas City, Kansas
  23. Haywood Smokehouse – Waynesville, North Carolina
  24. Meat Boss – Mobile, Alabama
  25. Jesse’s Barbecue & Local Market – Souderton, Pennsylvania

Sam’s Texas Sub Shop is located at 4311 Colley Avenue in Downtown Norfolk.