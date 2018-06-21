Newport News Police investigate after man in surgical mask robs gas station at gunpoint

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m., officials got a call of a panic alarm at the Shell Station located in the 10900 block of Warwick Boulevard.

When officers got there the store clerk said that an unknown black male wearing a white surgical mask, grey hoodie, and dark pants entered the store armed with a firearm.

The suspect showed a firearm to the clerk and took money, police said.

After the robbery, the subject ran from the store.

Police said there were no reported injuries and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.