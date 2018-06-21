NASA rocket launches from Wallops carrying 700 pounds of student experiments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket launched from Wallops at 5:30 a.m., Thursday!

The rocket carried nearly 700 pounds of student experiments. NASA said 200 university and community college students will get to fly these experiments on the suborbital rocket through the RockOn! and RockSat-C.

The rocket is 36 feet long and the payload weighs 667 pounds to nearly 73-miles high.

The rocket will carry 28 experiments (measuring acceleration, humidity, pressure, temperature and radiation counts) from the RockOn! Program and several experiments from nine schools in the RockSat-C program and more than 80 small cubes with experiments developed by middle school and high school students as part of the Cubes in Space program, a partnership between idoodlelearning inc. and the Colorado Space Grant Consortium, NASA reported.