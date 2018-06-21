Mid Atlantic Powerboating Association hosts 10th annual “Powerboating for a Cure” Poker Run

NORFOLK, Va. – Some awesome events are happening in late June, all for a great cause!

The Mid Atlantic Powerboating Association “Powerboating for a Cure” Poker Run is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

This year there is not only a Poker Run but a fun run will take place before the big race!

The Poker Run will take place on Friday June 29 and Saturday June 30 at the Sheraton Waterside Norfolk hotel host venue.

The fun run will take place Friday at Bennett’s Creek Marina.

In 2017, Powerboating For A Cure raised $40,400 for the Susan G. Komen organization. To date, the event has raised $340,000 for the outfit!

All proceeds benefit Susan G. Komen Tidewater.

