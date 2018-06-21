Man dies in single-vehicle crash in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A man died in a single-vehicle crash in the 4300 block of John Tyler Highway Thursday morning.

James City County Police responded to the scene at 11 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling east on the highway when it crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic and drove off the left side of the road, hitting a tree.

The driver of the truck, 58-year-old David Eugene Lake of James City County, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Lake was not wearing his seat belt.

Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash.

John Tyler Highway will stay closed in the 4300 block until crews are able to remove the tree, which has been identified as a potential hazard to drivers.

