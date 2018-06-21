× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms to end the work week

We’re tracking some showers and storms overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 for severe storms. That means an isolated severe storm is possible. The biggest threat will be heavy downpours and gusty winds. This is all due to a cold front moving through the region. It will stall along the border of North Carolina tonight. Temperatures will dip into the mid 70s overnight.

Some scattered showers and storms to end the work week. It won’t be quite as hot. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. The entire day won’t be a washout, just keep that rain gear handy and keep an eye on the sky!

We’re turning up the heat for the weekend! We’ll start out with a mixture of sun and clouds for Saturday. Temperatures will soar into the low 90s, but will feel like the triple digits once we factor in the humidity. We are tracking a chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Just giving it a 30 percent chance at this point. Some communities will stay dry and hot. Even hotter on Sunday. We’ll start the day under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will soar to the low and mid 90s, with triple digit heat index values once again. We do have another chance for some scattered showers and possible storms.

Temperatures will start to trend closer to normal to start the work week. Highs in the mid and upper 70s on Monday. A scattered shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Tuesday is looking a little more on the comfortable side. Highs will top out in the low 80s under clear to partly cloudy skies. The low to mid 80s are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems are expected.

Meteorologist April Loveland

