× First Warning Forecast: Strong To Severe Storms Tonight

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We start off the first day of summer with more heat and storms. We are mostly dry this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are already in the upper 80s and low 90s with the heat index values in the upper 90s and a few spots in the triple digits. We are tracking a 70% chance of rain and storms as we head into the evening. We could see a few severe storms with heavy downpours and wind being the main threat. Storms will continue to move in overnight and continue into the morning.

For the morning rain will continue mainly for northern areas. North Carolina will be dry for the morning but mostly cloudy. We could also see some patchy fog on top of that. There will be a 50% chance of off and on showers and storms with a mostly cloudy sky on Friday. As of now we are not expecting any storms on Friday to go severe. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs only in the lower to mid 80s. Humidity will still be sticking around though with heat index values in the upper 90s and even as high as the triple digits.

Saturday we will wake up dry with a mix of sun and clouds. We will see a 40% chance of some showers throughout the afternoon. Sunday will only get a 30% chance of showers. Both days of the weekend will be in the lower 90s with the heat index value back into the triple digits.

Next week we will be much cooler with highs only in the low to mid 80s and low rain chances.

Today: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW/N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 21st

1969 F1 Tornado: Southampton Co

1970 F2 Tornado: Petersburg, F2 Tornado Chesterfield

1972 Historic Flooding from Tropical Storm Agnes: AKQ Virginia

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems are expected.

