Ferguson Industries breaks ground on $83 million development

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A year after announcing it was expanding its footprint in Newport News, Ferguson Industries broke ground on its third headquarters Wednesday.

The $83 million project will be located in the City Center area.

City leaders including Mayor McKinley Price joined Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy for the groundbreaking.

“Newport News is our home, it's been our home for 65 years. As we look to double-down our investment in the city, we are engaged in those non-profits that help to make work and life better for the citizens of the Peninsula," Murphy told News 3 after the ceremony.

Ferguson's other two locations are next to each other on Jefferson Ave. near the airport.

The company says this new location, expected to be finished in around two years, will allow for the addition of 400 new jobs.