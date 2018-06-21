Driver who crashed under tractor trailer on I-95 charged with reckless driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The driver of a car that ended up under a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Richmond Thursday morning has been charged with reckless driving, according to Virginia State Police Sgt Keeli Hill.

"The driver of a Nissan Altima, who is a minor, was taking the ramp from Broad Street to northbound I-95. The Altima driver took the curve too fast and as he was coming out on I-95, he got stuck under a tractor trailer traveling straight on northbound I-95," a Hill said. "The driver of the Altima and a passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Both were minors. There were no injuries sustained for the tractor trailer driver."

Both the driver and passenger were expected to survive the crash, she added to CBS 6.

The crash was reported at about 4:46 a.m. Thursday, at the 74 mile marker, near the I-95/I-64 split in downtown Richmond.

The northbound crash blocked at least one lane and slowed traffic Thursday morning.