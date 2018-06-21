Devon Hall drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018 NBA Draft

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Devon Hall has a new home. The former Virginia Cavalier guard is headed to Oklahoma City after the Thunder selected him 53rd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Hall, a graduate of Cape Henry Collegiate High School in Virginia Beach, averaged a career-best 11.7 points per contest during his senior season. He also shot 43-percent from three-point range, up from 37-percent the previous year.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Hall worked out for more than half of the league. When asked about the prospects of hearing his name called in the draft back in February, Hall told News 3 “It gives every guy confidence here knowing that there’s guys at the next level who did it the right way here.”

Hall is the first Hampton Roads native selected in the NBA Draft since fellow Wahoo Mike Scott (Chesapeake) in 2012. He also joins Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Anderson, and Joe Harris as UVA players drafted since 2014.