Dallas Cowboy’s Dak Prescott joins us live on Coast Live

Posted 3:29 pm, June 21, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- After his mom past away from cancer, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott decided his calling was much more than football. Dak talks with us about a campaign to bring awareness to an area of cancer research called immuno-oncology called "Ready. Raise. Rise."