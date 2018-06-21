CoVa Magazine looks at local restaurants growing their own on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Local restaurants are taking the 'eat local' idea a step further by sourcing from their own onsite gardens and making horticulture a bigger part of a sustainable food culture in Coastal Virginia.
Coastal Virginia Magazine (www.coastalvirginiamag.com) shares their top picks for 'garden to table' restaurants in the Hampton Roads area.