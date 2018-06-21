Chesapeake woman sentenced to 46 months in prison for embezzlement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Chesapeake woman was sentenced today to 46 months in prison for embezzling more than $1.1 million from a Hampton business.

Susan Gray, 47, worked at Harbor Construction Company as the accounting manager. From January 2012 until January 2017, Gray is accused of running a scheme to embezzle from Harbor Construction.

WTKR first reported on this story in March.

Records indicate she allegedly spent the money for her personal mortgage, travel, retail purchases, restaurants and the purchase of a car, and failed to report $990,932.25 in unauthorized and embezzled funds on her filed income tax returns.

Her plan fell apart in January 2017 when an accounting assistant noticed problems in the payroll. When confronted, Gray admitted to embezzling $160,000 and she was asked to resign.

Gray was arrested for bank fraud, filing a false tax return and other related charges.