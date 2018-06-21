BBB warning people to watch out for phony job listings

If you're looking for a summer job, there's a popular scam you need to watch out for - phony job listings.
Some scam artists will try to use your job search as a way to get money or information out of you.
According to the BBB, here are some of the red flags you should watch out for:
- jobs that try to charge you an application fee
- being offered a job without doing any kind of interview
- not having a contact person you can get in touch with
- receiving a check upfront and then being asked to return some of the money
- typos, blurred logos or other mistakes in the job posting
If you're unsure if a company is legitimate, do some research on the Better Business Bureau's website.