BBB warning people to watch out for phony job listings

If you're looking for a summer job, there's a popular scam you need to watch out for - phony job listings.

Some scam artists will try to use your job search as a way to get money or information out of you.

According to the BBB, here are some of the red flags you should watch out for:

jobs that try to charge you an application fee

being offered a job without doing any kind of interview

not having a contact person you can get in touch with

receiving a check upfront and then being asked to return some of the money

typos, blurred logos or other mistakes in the job posting

If you're unsure if a company is legitimate, do some research on the Better Business Bureau's website.