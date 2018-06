YORK Co. Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man observed on surveillance cameras tampering with vehicles.

On Tuesday morning around 4 a.m., the subject pictured was seen tampering with vehicles in the 100 block of Cheswick Circle in the Tabb section of York County.

If you or someone you know has information leading to an arrest in this case, please contact the YPSO at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.