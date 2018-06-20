Wrestler Leon “Vader” White dead at 63

Leon White, better known by his stage name Vader, died Monday night at the age of 63 due to heart complications.

The WWE confirmed his death Wednesday.

White began his wrestling career in the 1980s after an injury forced his retirement from the Los Angeles Rams, and became a three-time World Championship Wrestling (WCW) World Champion.

He was best known for his performances as the masked Big Van Vader in New Japan Pro Wrestling from 1987 to 1989, and as the heel Vader in the WWE, which he joined in 1996 but left for All Japan Pro Wrestling in 1998.