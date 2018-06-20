Williamsburg Police looking for woman who stole gas station charity jar

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Do you know the woman in these photos?

The Williamsburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying her.

On April 29, she walked into the 7-Eleven convenience store at 1510 Richmond Road and took the charity jar from the register.

She then walked to the back of the store and broke the jar, then took the cash and left, police said.

If you or someone you know has information on this case, please contact the WPD at 757-220-2331 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.