Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Not as hot, tracking more storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Still hot, but not as hot… Highs today will reach the upper 80s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and still above normal. Heat index values will reach the mid 90s this afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today as a string of fronts lingers over the region. Scattered showers and storms will fire up this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Scattered showers and storms will continue this evening and taper off late tonight. Lows will return to the mid 70s and it will still be muggy.

Our forecast will remain consistent for the end of the work week as fronts continue to linger over the Mid-Atlantic. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms for Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, near or just above normal. Afternoon heat index values will reach the low to mid 90s.

Heat and humidity will increase for the weekend. Highs will climb into the low 90s with heat index values near 100. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend with a few scattered showers/storms possible.

Today: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (50%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 20th

1983 Heavy Rain: 2.96″ Richmond

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems are expected.

