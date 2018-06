NORFOLK, Va. – A water main break in Norfolk caused issues for commuters in the city Wednesday morning.

The break near Norfolk State University was in the area of Virginia Beach Blvd. and Corprew Ave.

Officials confirmed the break in a tweet, asking for commuters to use Brambleton Ave. or Princess Anne Rd. as a detour.

ROAD ALERT: Water main break flooding parts of #NorfolkVA Va Beach Blvd & Corprew Ave. Use Brambleton or Princess Anne Rd as detour. — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) June 20, 2018

The cause of the break is not known at this time.

