Body of missing swimmer found in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is dead after swimming in the inlet early Wednesday morning and has been recovered by the Virginia Beach Police Department's Marine Dive Unit.

Coast Guard confirms to News 3 that the man's body has been pulled from the water.

Dispatchers say they received the call just before 12:30 a.m. about a possible drowning in the 300 block of Winston Salem Avenue.

Witnesses on scene say that three adults were swimming in the inlet and only two had exited the water.

The identity of the man is being withheld until family members are contacted.

