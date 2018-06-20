Virginia Aquarium releases four rehabilitated sea turtles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Four rehabilitated sea turtles were released Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center performed the release along the shore behind Neptune’s Park at 31 Street.

The turtles, named Green Apple, Dahlia, Snapdragon and Rose, have been rehabilitated through the Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response Program.

The program is funded almost entirely by grants and donations, and each patient’s care can cost upwards of $50 per day, says the Aquarium.

June 16 was World Sea Turtle Day.