Video shows massive explosion after lightning strikes Colorado oil tanks

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- A lightning strike caused an explosion that damaged or destroyed up to six oil tanks at a Colorado storage facility Monday night.

Hudson Fire Rescue said it happened about 10:20 p.m. at County Road 16 between County Roads 51 and 53 between Hudson and Keenesburg, about 40 miles northeast of Denver.

Tyler Kaplan was driving southbound on Interstate 76 when video captured a flash of lightning then the explosion.

The blast caused a fire that burned for several hours before being brought under control on Tuesday morning. Firefighters were working to contain hot spots.

The facility is owned by NGL Energy Partners in Greeley.

No injuries were reported.