Live now: Trump rallies Minnesota supporters hours after signing order ending family separations

President Donald Trump is set to rally with his supporters here in northern Minnesota hours after he signed an executive order halting the separation of families on the US-Mexico border.

The administration’s “zero tolerance” policy had drawn widespread criticism from Republicans and Democrats for the past several days.

“We are keeping families together,” Trump said during the signing of the executive order in the Oval Office, arguing, however, that he is not backing down from his “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

Though his speech in Duluth will be 1,500 miles from the facilities where much of the family separations have been happening, Trump is expected to use the issue of immigration to rally his loyal base on Wednesday, with top aides seeing it as a way to fire up the voters who backed him two years ago.

“Anyone who has run a campaign knows that a midterm election, as this is, it is all about making sure that our own party turns out and the base is motivated,” said a source with knowledge of Trump’s thinking. “Every poll I have seen shows this issue accomplishes that.”

The area, traditionally a working class Democratic stronghold in the state, was wooed by Trump in 2016, helping him come within 2 percentage points of becoming the first Republican since Richard Nixon to win Minnesota in a presidential election. And now the state is home to some of the most closely watched and competitive House races in the country, two Senate races and a competitive governor’s contest, making Minnesota a top Republican target this year.

That focus extends to Trump, who aides say plans to speak about the nation’s economy, his recent summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his plan to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, a nod to the region’s Iron Range and significant steel industry.

But his own politics will also be front of mind for Trump, whose campaign has already said they see Minnesota as their best opportunity to flip a blue state red during the 2020 election.

The state is also central to the ongoing debate over whether some Republicans candidates should stand with the President or try to create distance with him. Pete Stauber, the Republican candidate running to flip Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District from blue to red in November, will rally with Trump on Wednesday and said he is excited about his visit.

But other candidates, like Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Pawlenty, have been more muted. Pawlenty, who called Trump “unfit” and “unhinged” during the 2016 election, tweeted on Wednesday that his lieutenant governor running mate would attend the rally, not him.

Jennifer Carnahan, the Minnesota Republican Party chair, said ahead of the rally that any Republican running away from Trump in the state is making a mistake.

“I think the biggest mistake any candidate can make at this juncture is to turn against or away from the President,” she said.