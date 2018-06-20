Tips to get your car ready for summer

NORFOLK, Va. – No one wants to end up stranded on the side of the road during traffic because their car overheated.

To make sure that doesn’t happen with the official start of summer on Thursday, News 3 has some tips for you!

There are a few goals that can be reached in keeping your car cool this summer.

To keep your car cool, make sure that your coolant is filled to where it needs to be and also do a quick check of your radiator and thermostats.

With the heat rising from the asphalt up to the car, having these simple tools and parts working properly can go a long way in making sure your car doesn’t overheat.

“Your car already runs at 210 to 220 degrees. The asphalt being at 150 to 160 degrees adds to that so a marginal coolant system will fail and that’s when you see the cars stuck on the side of the road blocking up the interstate,” says Ed Langevin of Ed Langevin Speedy Auto Services.

Langevin also gave tips such as to clean air filters and not to wax your car in the sunlight.

What is his biggest tip though?

Langevin says to take care of small fixes before they become big problems, and that it is always a safe bet to take your car into a trusted mechanic for a routine maintenance check.