The CW Network to roll out new six-night schedule starting in October 2018

The Power Duo of “The Flash” and “Black Lightning” Returns Tuesday, October 9

“Riverdale” and New Series “All American” Premiere Wednesday, October 10

“Supernatural” is Back for Season 14 on Thursday, October 11

“Dynasty” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Premiere Friday, October 12

The CW’s Brand New Sunday Line-Up of “Supergirl” and “Charmed” Debuts October 14

“Arrow” To Now Lead Off Mondays Starting October 15 and

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” Moves to 9 O’Clock Premiering October 22

New Series “Legacies” Debuts Following an all New “Supernatural” on Thursday, October 25

Two-Night Exclusive Telecast of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Returns to Kick Off The CW’s Fall on Sunday, October 7 and Monday, October 8

June 20, 2018 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network has revealed the premiere dates for its new six-night primetime schedule starting this October, plus the time period switch for ARROW and DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on Monday nights, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW Network.

On Tuesday, October 9 , The CW’s highest rated series THE FLASH races back into action ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by the sensational second season of the new hit BLACK LIGHTNING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The red-hot RIVERDALE returns for its third season Wednesday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by the debut of the inspiring new series ALL AMERICAN (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

Thursday nights once again kick off with SUPERNATURAL, which is back for season 14 starting October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) . For two weeks, SUPERNATURAL will provide a lead-in to encore telecasts of The CW’s new series ALL AMERICAN on October 11 and CHARMED on October 18 , before the debut of the new series LEGACIES, set in the world of “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals,” on October 25 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

On Friday, October 12, the delicious drama of DYNASTY (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) is back for season two, paired with the final season of the critically acclaimed CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The CW’s new Sunday primetime line-up features the heroic return of SUPERGIRL (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) teamed up with the bewitching new series CHARMED (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) , and premieres October 14 .

The CW will be switching time periods for its two high-octane action and adventure Monday series, with ARROW now leading off the night premiering October 15 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , and DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW moving an hour later, making its season four premiere on October 22 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) . This is a time period change for both shows from what was previously announced in May.

The CW’s Fall season officially kicks off with the exclusive telecast of the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, airing over two nights Sunday, October 7 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Monday, October 8 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The following is The CW’s Fall 2018 premiere schedule:

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-10:00pm 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT ONE

MONDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-10:00pm 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT TWO

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Encore of Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-9:00pm DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm CHARMED (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm CHARMED (Encore of Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 22

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Series Premiere)