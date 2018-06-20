SweetFrog offers free frozen yogurt in Gloucester Co. Thursday

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – The SweetFrog Frozen Yogurt in Gloucester County will be offering a free single serving of froyo on June 21 for the officials start of summer!

With its return to the Gloucester County area, sweetFrog said that it wanted to do something to celebrate and will carry the deal from open to close on Thursday.

The store is located at 6826 Walton Lane and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the day of the free froyo special.

Patrons will also be able to add toppings to the sweet treat.