Striking out Father Time: Old Dominion’s Verlander dominant at age 35

HOUSTON, Texas – Somewhere, someone once said “Age is just a number.” At his age of 35, Justin Verlander’s numbers are historical.

Tuesday, Verlander, the former Old Dominion University star, scattered six hits and surrendered one run in 6.2 innings pitched vs. Tampa Bay. He also struck out 10 batters in Houston’s 2-1 loss. The performance (a no-decision) lowered Verlander’s season earned run average (ERA) to 1.60.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, that would be the best/lowest ERA since Cy Young – in 1908.

Justin Verlander has a 1.60 ERA. Cy Young — yes, Cy Young — was the most recent starting pitcher, 35 or older, to post an ERA that low over a full season. That was 1.26 . . . in 1908. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 20, 2018

For the season, Verlander is 9-and-2 with the 1.60 ERA. His lowest career ERA for a full-season is 2.40 in 2011. Verlander won his one and only Cy Young Award – along with the American League MVP that season.

Verlander’s ERA leads the American League and ranks second (Jacob deGrom) in all of Major League Baseball. His 130 strikeouts rank third-best in the American League and he’s thrown the second-most innings (107).