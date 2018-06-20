Watch: President Trump announces executive order to keep immigrant families together

President Donald Trump indicated he would take action shortly to both improve security on the border and help keep families together, speaking briefly with reporters Wednesday.

He would be taking “preemptive” action as the White House and lawmakers scramble to deal with fallout over the adminstration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

“We’re looking to keep families together. Very important. We’re going to be signing an executive order. We are also going to count on Congress, obviously, but we are signing an executive order in a little while. We’re going to keep families together but we still have to maintain toughness or our country will be overrun by people, by crime, by all of the things that we don’t stand for and that we don’t want. So I’m going to be signing an executive order in a little while before I go to Minnesota but, at the same time, I think you have to understand, we’re keeping families together but we have to keep our borders strong. We will be overrun with crime and with people that should not be in our country,” President Trump said.

He also said he would be canceling the congressional picnic scheduled for Thursday because it didn’t feel right to go on as scheduled.

White House aides have refused to comment on rumors of an executive order prior to Trump’s unscheduled remarks to reporters, and Republicans on Capitol Hill seemingly have no knowledge of a coming executive action. Trump and the White House have instead been pushing GOP lawmakers this week to pass legislation that deals with immigration reform.