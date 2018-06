PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Brittany Harris has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding for an alleged stabbing incident on Monday.

Portsmouth Police say that the stabbing happened in the 2600 block of High Street around 7 p.m.

One woman suffered a non-life threatening injury from the stabbing attack.

Harris will be back in court for the charges she faces on June 29.

