Portsmouth men sentenced in drug trafficking conspiracy

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two Portsmouth men were sentenced Monday for their involvement in a heroin and crack cocaine conspiracy in Hampton Roads that was first reported in March.

38-year-old Roman Hurdle plead guilty on March 22 to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 28 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to 108 months and 4 years probation upon release from prison.

42-year-old Antonio Brown also plead guilty on March 22 to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 28 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to 210 months and 5 years supervised probation upon release from prison.