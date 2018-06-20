Portsmouth is Virginia’s most burglarized city

Portsmouth has been named the most burglary-prone city in Virginia, according to a list compiled by ADT Security of burglaries across the United States.

To compile the list, ADT looked at the FBI’s 2015 burglary statistics. It divided the number of burglaries by city population, then multiplied by 10,000 to get the per capita burglary rate.

Portsmouth had approximately 124.2 burglaries per 10,000 people in 2015, with 1,191 burglaries for a population of 95, 877.

ADT suggests that to prevent burglaries, homeowners should lock their doors, keep properties well-lit and not advertise expensive belongings.