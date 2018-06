HAMPTON, Va. – Crews with Hampton Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in the 5000 block of Cay Street Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:10 p.m.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 3:30 p.m. No one was at home at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

