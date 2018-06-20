Newport News Police investigating McDonald’s robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at the McDonald’s in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue Wednesday night.

The call came in at 9:42 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that a light skinned black male walked up to the drive thru window, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect ran north on Jefferson Avenue.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

