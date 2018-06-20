Hampton Roads seniors can apply for free A/C unit

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Seniors in Hampton Roads and across Virginia could be eligible for a free single-room air conditioning unit.
Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare’s Cooling Assitance program is working with the Virginia Department of Social Services to give eligible seniors with cooling equipment repairs and purchases.
To learn more about the Energy Assistance program offered in the state, click here.
For information on how to apply in Virginia, call 1-800-552-3402.
Smart tips for being smart with energy use:
- Keep window shades/blinds/drapes closed during the day to reflect the sun’s rays
- Change out your HVAC filter today to prevent breakdowns or costly strain on your system
- Seal air leaks around doors and windows with inexpensive caulk & weather-stripping to keep the heat out
- Use fans to supplement your A/C—you can feel up to 5 degrees cooler, so you can raise your thermostat up a few degrees and help reduce your energy bill
- Avoid using the stove or oven on the hottest days—a crock pot, outdoor grill, or microwave are good options to reduce heat inside the home
- Avoid running your dishwasher or clothes dryer until the late evening to avoid adding extra heat