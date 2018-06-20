Hampton Roads seniors can apply for free A/C unit

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Seniors in Hampton Roads and across Virginia could be eligible for a free single-room air conditioning unit.

Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare’s Cooling Assitance program is working with the Virginia Department of Social Services to give eligible seniors with cooling equipment repairs and purchases.

To learn more about the Energy Assistance program offered in the state, click here.

For information on how to apply in Virginia, call 1-800-552-3402.

Smart tips for being smart with energy use: